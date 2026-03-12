ISRO Opens Space Missions to Students Through New National Programs

India is widening the gateway to space for students and young researchers as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) rolls out a series of structured initiatives that allow students to directly participate in satellite development, payload experiments and real space missions.

Informing the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh said the government is committed to democratising access to space technology, ensuring that students from across the country—including those from tier-2 and tier-3 institutions—can actively contribute to India’s growing space ecosystem.

Responding to an Unstarred Question by Smt. Sumitra Balmik, the Minister said the initiatives form part of India’s broader strategy to build a future-ready space workforce while nurturing innovation among young scientists and engineers.

Student Satellites Take Centre Stage

One of the flagship initiatives is the Student Satellite Programme, led by the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC). Under the programme, student teams from universities and engineering institutions design and develop satellites with technical guidance from ISRO scientists.

These satellites are not limited to laboratory prototypes. They receive integration support, testing assistance and launch opportunities through ISRO missions, enabling students to participate in real space missions.

Officials say the programme helps build hands-on capabilities in areas such as:

Satellite design and systems engineering

Payload development

Mission planning and operations

Data analysis and space applications

Growing Student Participation in Space Missions

India is already seeing a surge in student participation in space technology initiatives.

According to the Minister, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has authorised 17 student satellites and payload missions, of which 11 have already been successfully launched.

These projects involve institutions from across the country, including:

Indian Institute of Astrophysics

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology

RV College of Engineering

Amity University Maharashtra

MIT World Peace University

Assam Don Bosco University

CV Raman Global University

This growing participation reflects how India’s space programme is expanding beyond traditional research institutions to include universities, startups and young innovators nationwide.

Competitions Driving Space Innovation

To encourage hands-on learning and experimentation, IN-SPACe, ISRO and the Astronautical Society of India (ASI) jointly organised the Model Rocketry and CanSat India Student Competition in October 2025 at Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

During the event:

67 student teams

Nearly 500 students

designed, fabricated and launched model rockets carrying CanSat payloads to an altitude of around one kilometre.

In addition, 97 student teams comprising about 850 students have participated in competitions organised by IN-SPACe focused on designing CAN-sized satellites and experimental rockets.

Building Space Research Infrastructure Across India

To expand academic participation, ISRO has established Space Technology Incubation Centres (STICs) across different regions of the country.

These centres promote collaboration between universities, researchers and ISRO scientists, enabling students to work on indigenous space technologies under expert mentorship.

In parallel, Regional Academic Centres for Space (RAC-S) have been created to provide regional access points for ISRO programmes, ensuring that students from smaller cities and institutions gain exposure to space science and technology.

Importantly, several STICs have been deliberately located in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, helping broaden participation beyond elite institutions.

Funding Research and Building Skills

The Minister also highlighted ISRO’s RESPOND (Sponsored Research) Programme, which provides financial and technical support to universities and academic institutions conducting research in space science and technology.

To strengthen academic curricula, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has approved a Space Technology Minor Course, while a National Committee for Adoption of Space Technology Education in India has been formed in line with the Indian Space Policy-2023.

The government has also earmarked around ₹10 crore annually for student-focused educational outreach programmes in space science and technology.

Encouraging the Next Generation of Space Entrepreneurs

Beyond research and education, IN-SPACe is also nurturing the next generation of space entrepreneurs.

The agency provides:

mentorship from industry and space experts

pre-incubation entrepreneurship programmes

co-working facilities at IN-SPACe technical centres

These initiatives aim to encourage students and innovators to build startups and technologies that contribute to India’s growing commercial space sector.

Building an Inclusive Space Ecosystem

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the initiatives are part of the government’s broader vision to create a vibrant and inclusive space ecosystem, where students, startups, academia and industry work together to strengthen India’s role in the global space economy.

With the global space industry expected to exceed $1 trillion in value by 2040, experts say India’s strategy of opening space research to students and private innovators could help the country build a strong talent pipeline for the next phase of space exploration and commercialisation.