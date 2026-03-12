NCB Partners with TraceXero to Turn Cement CO₂ Emissions into Graphene

India has taken a step toward decarbonising one of its most carbon-intensive industries as the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) partnered with technology startup TraceXero Technologies Private Limited to develop advanced carbon capture solutions for the cement sector.

The collaboration focuses on Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) technologies capable of capturing carbon dioxide emissions from cement production and converting them into high-value materials such as graphitic carbon and graphene.

The agreement was signed on 10 March 2026 at NCB Ballabgarh, with Dr. S. K. Chaturvedi, Joint Director and Secretary at NCB, and Reetam Chaudhury, Co-founder of TraceXero Technologies, formalising the partnership in the presence of Dr. L. P. Singh, Director General of NCB, along with senior officials from the organisation.

Tackling Emissions from a Hard-to-Abate Industry

The cement industry is a cornerstone of global infrastructure development but also a major contributor to climate change. The sector accounts for around 7% of global carbon dioxide emissions, largely due to chemical processes involved in cement production that are difficult to decarbonise.

Because of these process emissions, the sector is widely classified as a “hard-to-abate” industry, making innovative technologies such as carbon capture and utilisation critical for achieving Net Zero targets.

Experts say CCU technologies could play a key role in transforming cement manufacturing by reducing emissions while simultaneously creating new industrial value chains.

Converting CO₂ into Valuable Advanced Materials

TraceXero Technologies has developed a proprietary system that captures carbon dioxide using a specialised solvent-based process. Instead of storing the captured CO₂ as waste, the technology converts it into graphitic carbon and eventually graphene.

Graphene, a highly conductive and ultra-strong material, is used in advanced applications such as energy storage, electronics, aerospace materials, sensors and advanced coatings. By converting emissions into graphene, the technology could potentially transform industrial carbon into a valuable commercial product.

This approach shifts carbon capture from being a cost burden to a potential revenue-generating solution, offering a new pathway for sustainable industrial operations.

NCB’s Role in Technology Development

The National Council for Cement and Building Materials, operating under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is one of India’s leading research institutions supporting the cement and construction materials sector.

NCB provides research support, pilot-scale facilities, industrial testing and technical consultancy to help industry adopt new technologies and improve efficiency.

Through this partnership, NCB will support the development, testing and technical validation of the carbon capture technology, helping ensure that the solution meets industrial standards and is ready for potential commercial deployment.

Boosting Startup Innovation in Industrial Sustainability

The collaboration reflects a broader push to integrate startup innovation into heavy industry transformation. By supporting early-stage technology developers like TraceXero, NCB aims to accelerate the development of next-generation climate technologies for India’s manufacturing sector.

Officials say partnerships between research institutions and startups can help industries adopt low-carbon production technologies without compromising productivity or competitiveness.

If successfully commercialised, the technology could support India’s broader climate goals while strengthening the competitiveness of its cement industry in an increasingly carbon-constrained global economy.

The initiative also underscores growing efforts to combine industrial innovation, climate action and startup entrepreneurship to address complex sustainability challenges.