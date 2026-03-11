Uttar Pradesh Eyes High-Tech Leap with Graphene Innovation

In a pivotal meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with Nobel Prize-winning physicist Konstantin Novoselov, exploring opportunities to transform Uttar Pradesh into a key player in advanced material research.

The discussions emphasized plans by Lohum, an innovative recycling company, to inaugurate India's first 'Rare Earth to Magnet' integrated facility within the state. Novoselov's expertise in graphene offers potential advancements in battery technology and energy solutions.

This collaboration aligns with national objectives under the Make in India initiative, aiming to foster high-tech manufacturing and support India's transition to a green economy through effective mineral recovery and battery system enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)