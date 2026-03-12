Left Menu

NIA Charges PFI Leaders in Bihar Conspiracy Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two PFI leaders in Bihar, accusing them of promoting an Islamic rule in India through unlawful activities. The charges involve a conspiracy to disrupt peace and religious harmony and justify the use of criminal force.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has escalated its legal actions by filing a chargesheet against two alleged ringleaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bihar. Accused Mahboob Alam and Shamim Akhtar face serious allegations of conspiring to promote PFI's ideology of establishing Islamic rule in India.

This development is a part of an ongoing investigation into a broader conspiracy aimed at disrupting societal peace and religious harmony. The NIA uncovered evidence indicating that the accused were involved in recruitment and training activities, fostering an environment of terror consistent with PFI's radical agenda.

The case initially taken over from state police has seen a total of 20 arrests. Authorities found the organization's vision document, 'India 2047 Towards Rule of Islam in India,' which supports the charges, during a search at PFI's operational base in Patna.

