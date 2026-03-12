Left Menu

Israeli Airstrikes Target Basij Roadblocks in Tehran

The Israeli military announced that its aircraft conducted airstrikes on Basij checkpoints in Tehran. The strikes followed intelligence that soldiers from the Basij Unit had set up roadblocks in multiple locations across the city. The Israeli Air Force targeted these positions over the past day.

Israeli military forces have reported carrying out airstrikes on Basij checkpoints in Tehran, as announced on Thursday.

According to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces), intelligence revealed that Basij Unit soldiers had established roadblocks in various parts of Tehran.

In response, the Israeli Air Force launched targeted strikes on these Basij positions over the past day, based on IDF intelligence.

