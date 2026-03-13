U.S. Eases Oil Tensions with 30-Day License Amid Middle East Turmoil
The U.S. has issued a 30-day license for countries to purchase Russian oil at sea, in a bid to stabilize global energy markets disrupted by conflict in Iran. This move comes in conjunction with a large release of oil reserves to moderate soaring prices, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
The United States has announced a 30-day license allowing countries to purchase Russian oil stranded at sea, a move aimed at stabilizing global energy markets affected by the conflict in Iran. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that this step is not intended to significantly benefit Russia financially.
This decision was unveiled just after U.S. benchmark oil prices surged past $100 a barrel, marking a peak not seen in nearly four years. In tandem, the U.S. Energy Department disclosed plans to release 172 million barrels from the strategic petroleum reserve, contributing to the International Energy Agency's broader commitment to ease oil prices by releasing a total of 400 million barrels.
Tensions have escalated due to U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, affecting shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. This has led to increased energy prices globally. Iran has threatened to block oil shipments unless hostilities in the region cease, raising stakes for the global economy amidst these tensions.
