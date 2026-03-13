Left Menu

U.S. Eases Oil Tensions with 30-Day License Amid Middle East Turmoil

The U.S. has issued a 30-day license for countries to purchase Russian oil at sea, in a bid to stabilize global energy markets disrupted by conflict in Iran. This move comes in conjunction with a large release of oil reserves to moderate soaring prices, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 05:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 05:47 IST
U.S. Eases Oil Tensions with 30-Day License Amid Middle East Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has announced a 30-day license allowing countries to purchase Russian oil stranded at sea, a move aimed at stabilizing global energy markets affected by the conflict in Iran. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that this step is not intended to significantly benefit Russia financially.

This decision was unveiled just after U.S. benchmark oil prices surged past $100 a barrel, marking a peak not seen in nearly four years. In tandem, the U.S. Energy Department disclosed plans to release 172 million barrels from the strategic petroleum reserve, contributing to the International Energy Agency's broader commitment to ease oil prices by releasing a total of 400 million barrels.

Tensions have escalated due to U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, affecting shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. This has led to increased energy prices globally. Iran has threatened to block oil shipments unless hostilities in the region cease, raising stakes for the global economy amidst these tensions.

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026