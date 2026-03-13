Venezuela-Colombia Presidential Meeting Cancelled: A Twist in Diplomatic Relations
The meeting between Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez and Colombian President Gustavo Petro was unexpectedly cancelled, citing 'force majeure.' It was to be the first foreign leader meet for Rodriguez since succeeding Maduro. The focus was likely border economy, and rescheduling is expected.
In an unexpected turn of events, the scheduled meeting between Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez and Colombian President Gustavo Petro was cancelled without an official explanation. The meeting, originally planned for Friday, would have marked Rodriguez's first international engagement since assuming office.
A joint statement from Venezuela and Colombia attributed the cancellation to 'force majeure,' a term used for extraordinary circumstances, but offered no further details. The announcement comes on the heels of a conversation between Petro and U.S. President Donald Trump, who had previously expressed support for the talks.
The cancellation underscored ongoing interest in strengthening ties and cooperation between the two nations, particularly regarding economic opportunities along the Colombia-Venezuela border. The two leaders are expected to reschedule the meeting in the near future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
