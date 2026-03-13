Australia’s Teen Social Media Usage: Ban's Impact Under Scrutiny

In the wake of Australia's ban on social media access for minors, fresh data highlights a persistent engagement among the under-16 demographic. Despite a notable decrease, over a fifth of teenagers continue using popular platforms like TikTok and Snapchat, according to a recent industry report.

The study, conducted by Qustodio and shared with Reuters, indicates that even as the number of teenage users has fallen since the December implementation of the ban, a considerable number still access these platforms. This underscores concerns about the efficacy of current age-verification mechanisms.

While Australia's government and academic institutions are evaluating the regulation's impact, enforcement appears to remain a challenge as the eSafety Commissioner acknowledges ongoing infractions. The situation draws attention from both regulators and policymakers globally considering similar actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)