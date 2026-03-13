Allu Arjun's Hollywood Ambitions Backed by Telangana CM
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy lauded actor Allu Arjun's achievements and expressed hopes for his Hollywood success. Highlighting talent as crucial in the film industry, Reddy promised government support for Telangana's cinematic growth. He inaugurated 'Allu Cinemas', commending efforts by Arjun and his family.
In a move highlighting the emphasis on talent over other metrics in the film industry, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy praised actor Allu Arjun, foreseeing his potential Hollywood success.
Speaking at the inauguration of 'Allu Cinemas', Reddy emphasized the need for the Telugu film industry to compete globally, extending beyond traditional comparisons with Bollywood. He also reiterated the government's commitment to complete support for the film sector's growth in Telangana.
Praising the contributions of Allu Arjun and his family towards the establishment of 'Allu Cinemas', Reddy envisioned a bright future for regional talent on an international stage.
