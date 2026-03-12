EU Antitrust Regulations Stifle AI Innovation, Says Deutsche Telekom CEO
Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges has criticized EU antitrust regulations for hindering innovation in artificial intelligence and data networks. He argues that Europe needs to allow larger tech players to foster stronger ecosystems and achieve critical mass, similar to the United States and China.
The CEO of Germany's largest telecommunications group, Deutsche Telekom, has expressed concerns over EU antitrust regulations, claiming they are hindering innovation in artificial intelligence and data networks.
Speaking at a Berlin event focused on competition regulation, CEO Tim Hoettges emphasized the need for broader collaboration and larger tech players within Europe. He highlighted how the United States and China have been able to create stronger networks and achieve better returns on investments due to their scale.
"Competition requires viable challengers, and viable challengers require scale, especially in AI," Hoettges stated, urging Europe to develop compute capacity, ecosystems, and providers that can reach critical mass.
