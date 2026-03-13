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Escalating Tensions: Afghanistan and Pakistan at Crossroads

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of airstrikes targeting civilians, as conflict between these nations intensifies. Both countries claim heavy losses and accuse each other of harboring militants. Diplomatic efforts have stalled amid international concerns about regional stability due to ongoing US-Israeli conflicts involving Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:40 IST
Escalating Tensions: Afghanistan and Pakistan at Crossroads
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban government in Afghanistan accused Pakistan's military of conducting airstrikes in Kabul and other regions, killing at least six civilians. Tensions between the two countries have been rising drastically, with each side accusing the other of harboring militant groups.

Pakistan's state television claimed successful military operations by its forces within Afghanistan, asserting targeted strikes on alleged militant hideouts. This escalation comes as relationships strain over Pakistan's belief in Afghanistan's support for its adversaries, including India.

Amid futile diplomatic interventions, the airstrikes follow the visit of China's special envoy to Islamabad. Despite international calls for restraint, fighting surged with repeated attacks further threatening regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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