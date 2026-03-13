Govind Mohan Holds National Dialogue to Combat Online Crimes Against Women

Union Home Secretary Shri Govind Mohan inaugurated the ‘National Dialogue on Online Crimes Against Women and Children (OCWC)’ in New Delhi, bringing together law enforcement agencies, digital platforms, policymakers and civil society to strengthen coordinated action against cyber offences targeting vulnerable groups.

The event was organised by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, with the aim of developing a comprehensive national strategy to prevent and respond to the growing threat of online crimes against women and children.

Strengthening Institutional Mechanisms

The government reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, it remains committed to strengthening institutional frameworks and promoting collaboration among stakeholders to ensure a safe, secure and dignified digital environment.

Addressing the gathering, Home Secretary Shri Govind Mohan highlighted the rapidly evolving nature of cyber threats in an increasingly digital society and called for stronger institutional capacity at the State and Union Territory levels.

He emphasised that States and UTs must establish specialised units and coordinated response systems to ensure effective investigation, victim assistance and swift legal action against offenders.

Priority Action Against Online Crimes

The Home Secretary directed law enforcement agencies across all States and UTs to accord priority to cases of online crimes against women and children and ensure a prompt, coordinated response.

He also urged IT intermediaries and digital platforms to strictly comply with provisions of the Information Technology Act and associated rules, particularly in addressing harmful content and supporting law enforcement agencies during investigations.

According to officials, stronger cooperation between law enforcement agencies and technology companies will be crucial in tackling cyber crimes more effectively.

Master Trainers Programme Launched

The inauguration of the dialogue also marked the launch of the Master Trainers Induction Programme for States and Union Territories on Online Crimes Against Women and Children.

The initiative aims to build a national pool of specialised officers trained in cybercrime investigation, digital forensics and victim protection.

Under the programme:

Selected officers will receive advanced training in emerging cyber threats and investigative techniques

They will subsequently conduct capacity-building programmes for police personnel at state and district levels

The initiative will strengthen the national law enforcement response to cyber crimes

Officials said the programme will significantly enhance technical expertise and investigative capabilities across police forces.

Platform for Knowledge Sharing and Coordination

The National Dialogue served as a platform for knowledge exchange, policy discussions and sharing of best practices among multiple stakeholders.

Participants included:

Senior officials from State and UT law enforcement agencies

Representatives from central ministries and government departments

Social media companies and internet service providers

Academia, legal experts and civil society organisations

Student representatives

Key Issues Discussed

The dialogue focused on several critical areas related to cyber safety, including:

Emerging trends and patterns in online crimes against women and children

Strengthening investigative frameworks and digital forensic capabilities

Improving victim support services and reporting mechanisms

Enhancing cooperation with digital platforms for timely removal of harmful content

Promoting multi-stakeholder collaboration for prevention, awareness and enforcement

Officials said the dialogue will help develop a more coordinated and technology-driven approach to combating cyber crimes and protecting vulnerable users in India’s rapidly expanding digital ecosystem.