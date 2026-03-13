Assam’s GI-Tagged Joha Rice Reaches UK, Italy in First Major Export

In a significant boost to India’s agricultural exports from the Northeast, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, facilitated the first export consignment of 25 metric tonnes of Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Joha Rice from Assam to the United Kingdom and Italy.

The shipment was dispatched on 12 March 2026 in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Government of Assam, marking an important milestone in promoting indigenous agricultural products in premium global markets.

Premium Aromatic Rice from Assam Gains Global Demand

Joha rice, an indigenous aromatic rice variety cultivated in Assam, received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2017. Known for its distinctive fragrance, soft grain texture, and rich flavour, the variety has increasingly attracted demand in both domestic and international specialty food markets.

Unlike long-grain varieties, Joha rice is a short-grain aromatic rice traditionally used in Assamese cuisine, making it particularly appealing to gourmet and ethnic food markets abroad.

Strong Production Base in Assam

Assam has emerged as the primary hub for Joha rice cultivation. During FY 2024–25, the crop was grown across approximately 21,662 hectares, producing an estimated 43,298 metric tonnes.

The major Joha rice-producing districts include:

Nagaon

Baksa

Goalpara

Sivasagar

Majuli

Chirang

Golaghat

This production base offers strong potential for expanding exports while simultaneously improving income opportunities for farmers in the region.

APEDA Expands Global Market Access

APEDA has been actively working to promote GI-tagged agricultural products in international markets by connecting Indian farmers and producer groups with global buyers.

Before the current shipment to Europe, the Authority had already facilitated smaller export consignments of Joha rice, including:

1 metric tonne to Vietnam

2 metric tonnes to Middle Eastern markets, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia

These initiatives are helping position Joha rice as a premium niche product in the global rice trade.

Export Consignment Flagged Off by Assam Agriculture Minister

The export consignment was formally flagged off by Assam Agriculture Minister Shri Atul Bora.

The event was attended by senior officials including:

Smt. Aruna Rajoria (IAS), Agriculture Production Commissioner, Government of Assam

Shri Virendra Mittal (IAS), State Project Director, ARIAS Society

Dr. Uday Praveen (IAS), Director of Agriculture, Government of Assam

Shri Saurabh Srivastava, APEDA official

Representatives from the Plant Quarantine Department, Department of Agriculture, and APEDA’s Regional Office in Guwahati were also present.

Export Led by APEDA-Registered Exporter

The consignment is being exported by M/s Safe Agritrade Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata, an APEDA-registered exporter.

The rice was processed and packed at Pratik Agro Food Processing facility in Guwahati, ensuring compliance with international quality and export standards.

Boost for Farmers and Northeast Exports

The export initiative is part of APEDA’s broader strategy to promote GI-tagged agricultural products and expand export opportunities from India’s Northeast region.

By strengthening international market linkages and promoting high-value specialty crops, the initiative aims to deliver better price realization for farmers while enhancing India’s agricultural export portfolio.

Officials say the growing international demand for indigenous and specialty rice varieties could significantly boost exports of Joha rice in the coming years.