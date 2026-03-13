IndiaAI Mission Expands Compute, Datasets and Startup Ecosystem

The Government of India’s IndiaAI Mission, launched in March 2024, is rapidly building a national ecosystem for artificial intelligence by expanding access to AI infrastructure, datasets, startup support, and skill development. The initiative aims to accelerate innovation while developing AI solutions tailored to India’s languages, governance systems, and socio-economic challenges.

With new digital platforms, sovereign AI models, and large-scale compute infrastructure, the Mission is positioning India as a global hub for responsible and inclusive AI development.

AIKosha: National Repository for AI Models and Datasets

A key pillar of the Mission is AIKosha, a national AI datasets and model platform designed to democratize access to artificial intelligence resources.

AIKosha functions as a shared digital library of datasets, AI models, and development tools across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and education. Developers, researchers, and startups can use these resources to build new AI-powered applications while ensuring safeguards for data privacy.

The platform hosts AI models such as Text-to-Speech (TTS) systems in Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, and Malayalam, enabling the development of language technologies tailored to India’s diverse linguistic landscape.

It also provides:

Secure API-based access for developers

An AI Sandbox environment for model training and experimentation

Access to emerging sovereign models under the IndiaAI Mission, including those developed by Sarvam AI

The platform can be accessed at aikosh.indiaai.gov.in, providing a unified gateway for India’s growing AI developer community.

iGOT-AI Courses Boost AI Capacity Building

To strengthen AI awareness and skills among public officials and stakeholders, the government has integrated AI learning modules on the iGOT Karmayogi platform, the national digital learning ecosystem for civil servants.

Currently, the platform hosts more than 176 courses on Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies, developed by academic institutions, government agencies, and industry experts.

These courses have collectively recorded:

72,99,149 enrolments

53,79,235 course completions

The YUVA AI for All course, offered under the IndiaAI Mission, is available in both English and Hindi and focuses on building foundational AI literacy.

So far, the course has recorded:

1,28,848 enrolments

83,010 completions

Officials say such initiatives are critical to building AI-ready governance and a digitally skilled workforce.

IndiaAI Startups Global Programme

To support the international expansion of Indian AI startups, the government launched the IndiaAI Startups Global programme in partnership with Station F in Paris and HEC Paris.

Under the programme:

10 Indian AI startups have been selected for international acceleration

Startups receive mentorship, ecosystem access, and market-entry support in Europe

These companies are developing solutions across sectors including:

Digital governance

Smart city technologies

Document intelligence

Enterprise automation

The initiative reflects the growing maturity of India’s AI startup ecosystem and its ability to deliver deployment-ready AI solutions for global markets.

AI Solutions for National Challenges

Beyond startups, the Mission is actively supporting 30 AI applications focused on India-specific challenges in critical sectors such as:

Agriculture

Healthcare

Climate change

Disaster management

Sector-focused hackathons and innovation challenges have been conducted in collaboration with several government bodies, including:

Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C)

Geological Survey of India

Ministry of Ayush

Ministry of MSME

National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA)

National Cancer Grid (NCG)

From these initiatives, 10 startups have been selected for scaling up their AI-based solutions.

Indigenous Sovereign AI Models

A major focus of the IndiaAI Mission is building sovereign foundational AI models that can support India’s linguistic diversity and governance requirements.

Currently, 12 teams have been shortlisted in Phase 1 to develop indigenous Large Language Models (LLMs) and foundational AI systems.

Several models—including those developed by Sarvam AI, BharatGen, Gnani, and Socket—were unveiled at the IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026.

These models have demonstrated strong performance in Indic language benchmarks, in some cases outperforming leading global models in tasks involving Indian languages.

For example, Sarvam AI’s models have shown high accuracy in document understanding and multilingual processing, making them well suited for government, enterprise, and citizen service applications.

IndiaAI Compute: Expanding AI Infrastructure

Recognising that access to computing power is critical for AI development, the government has launched IndiaAI Compute, a shared national AI compute infrastructure.

The programme provides affordable access to high-performance computing for:

Startups

Academic researchers

Government agencies

Innovation labs

Key highlights include:

More than 38,000 GPUs empaneled through 14 AI service providers

Data centres located across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Noida, and Jamnagar

A dedicated IndiaAI Compute Portal (compute.indiaai.gov.in) that allows users to discover and access GPU resources

To further strengthen capacity, the government is adding another 20,000 GPUs, significantly expanding India’s national AI compute infrastructure.

Officials have described compute infrastructure as a public good essential for inclusive AI development.

Strong Investment Momentum in AI Infrastructure

The government is also working to strengthen the broader data centre and cloud ecosystem that supports AI development.

The Union Budget 2026–27 announced a long-term tax holiday for data centre and cloud infrastructure investments, aimed at encouraging large-scale private sector participation.

Additionally, the IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026 saw investment commitments worth around $250 billion in AI infrastructure, reflecting strong global confidence in India’s AI ecosystem.

With expanded computing power, indigenous models, global startup partnerships, and a strong focus on responsible AI development, the IndiaAI Mission is emerging as a cornerstone of India’s digital transformation strategy.