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Opposition Uproar in Goa: Fight Over Private Members' Bills

Protests erupted in the Goa assembly as opposition MLAs were barred from presenting private members' bills. Despite multiple adjournments, the bills, addressing issues such as land conversion and preservation of paddy fields, were sidelined. Opposition leaders vowed to continue their protest if the bills remain ignored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:29 IST
Opposition Uproar in Goa: Fight Over Private Members' Bills
  • Country:
  • India

Tension rose in the Goa assembly on Friday as opposition MLAs vocally protested against the speaker's decision to prevent the presentation of their private members' bills. Notably, speaker Ganesh Gaonkar's ruling led to three separate adjournments throughout the session.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, alongside Congress and other party MLAs, expressed frustration over the refusal to consider 21 crucial bills addressing vital issues like land conversion and river preservation. These bills were initially set aside the previous Friday due to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's budget presentation.

In response, Alemao and his peers signaled intentions to resume their protests on Monday should the bills remain sidelined. Meanwhile, AAP's Venzy Viegas accused the ruling party of blocking the bills to avoid embarrassment, emphasizing the importance of private members' bills in democratic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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