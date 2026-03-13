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Operation Sier Lapalang: Targeting Undocumented Migrant Workers in Meghalaya

A pro-ILP organisation in Meghalaya has initiated 'Operation Sier Lapalang' to identify undocumented migrant workers at construction sites. They removed around 15 workers without valid documents from NEHU campus. HYC Mawlai Circle stressed employing local Khasi workers to protect job opportunities and urged contractors to comply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:33 IST
Operation Sier Lapalang: Targeting Undocumented Migrant Workers in Meghalaya
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The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), a pro-ILP group in Meghalaya, has launched 'Operation Sier Lapalang' to identify and expel undocumented migrant workers from local construction sites. The operation recently removed about 15 labourers lacking proper documentation from the North Eastern Hill University campus.

Organising Secretary S Marwein highlighted the initiative as part of a broader campaign to curb the employment of non-residents without mandatory labour cards. Marwein emphasized prioritizing local Khasi workers to protect regional job opportunities.

He alleged some contractors prefer hiring outsiders owing to lower wages. The organization cautioned contractors in Mawlai to heed community requests to employ local workers or face operational setbacks. The employment of non-residents remains a contentious issue, with calls for implementing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to regulate entry and stay in Meghalaya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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