Major Drug Trafficking Network Busted in Gurugram

In a significant breakthrough, the Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday apprehended Naviel Harrison, marking a turning point in unraveling a major narcotics trafficking network. Naviel, a 27-year-old from Calicut, Kerala, was arrested in Gurugram, police sources confirmed at a media gathering.

The arrest followed the earlier detention of Sandeep Sharma from Moga and Priya Sharma from Sirmaur, found with approximately 562 strips of LSD valued at over Rs 1.1 crore. The interrogations and analysis of digital evidence led to the capture of Harrison, noted Additional Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Dhiman.

The interaction between Harrison and Sandeep via WhatsApp was pivotal in the illicit trade, as detailed by Dhiman, where LSD was exchanged for cannabis. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities probing the potential involvement of additional individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)