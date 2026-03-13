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Delhi's Voters' List Overhaul: EC Gears Up for 2026 Election Preparation

The Election Commission has appointed ADMs and SDMs as electoral registration officers for Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies, preparing for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' lists. The SIR exercise will involve mapping voters of 2025 to those from 2002, supported by extensive fieldwork by Booth Level Officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:23 IST
Delhi's Voters' List Overhaul: EC Gears Up for 2026 Election Preparation
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has taken a significant step ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' lists in Delhi. ADMs and SDMs have been designated as electoral registration officers (EROs) for all 70 assembly constituencies.

This comprehensive exercise aims to update the electoral rolls by mapping current voters with those from the base year 2002. The office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer is bustling with preparations, working closely with district and sub-divisional magistrates.

The Election Commission has also coordinated a gazette notification with the Delhi government, ensuring the roles of the electoral bodies are clearly defined. With both the voters' list revision and census duties on the horizon, authorities are strategizing to optimize resource allocation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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