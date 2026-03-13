Delhi's Voters' List Overhaul: EC Gears Up for 2026 Election Preparation

The Election Commission has taken a significant step ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' lists in Delhi. ADMs and SDMs have been designated as electoral registration officers (EROs) for all 70 assembly constituencies.

This comprehensive exercise aims to update the electoral rolls by mapping current voters with those from the base year 2002. The office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer is bustling with preparations, working closely with district and sub-divisional magistrates.

The Election Commission has also coordinated a gazette notification with the Delhi government, ensuring the roles of the electoral bodies are clearly defined. With both the voters' list revision and census duties on the horizon, authorities are strategizing to optimize resource allocation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)