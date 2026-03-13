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Allahabad High Court Demands Swift Action on Staff Shortages in Advocate Office

The Allahabad High Court has demanded the Uttar Pradesh government address staff shortages in its advocate office, highlighting how these deficits impede the administration of justice. The court, while hearing a petition, emphasized the urgency of the issue, requiring a detailed affidavit from the state government to avoid further stringent measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:15 IST
Allahabad High Court Demands Swift Action on Staff Shortages in Advocate Office
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The Allahabad High Court has issued a directive to the Uttar Pradesh government and the advocate general, urging them to expedite the recruitment process in the government advocate office.

This comes in response to a noticeable staff shortage, which the court has identified as an obstacle to providing adequate assistance in judicial proceedings. A bench comprising justices Ajit Kumar and Swarupama Chaturvedi insisted upon a comprehensive affidavit from the state's relevant secretary by the specified date.

The court stressed that failure to comply would lead to serious repercussions, especially since ongoing deficits hinder the justice system. During a session involving petitioner Subedar Yadav, the court identified lapses such as unupdated files and lack of information among state counsels, largely attributed to inadequate staffing in the state law office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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