The Battle for Fair Wages: Kerala Nurses Strike and Mediation

The Kerala High Court has commanded mediation to bridge the pay dispute between striking nurses and private hospital managements, potentially ending the statewide disruption in healthcare services. Justice Mohammed Nias C P has urged delaying the agitation until March 19, ensuring nurses continue their duties during this period.

Private hospital managements have been advised to approach the mediation 'in good faith' to find an equitable resolution. Both parties are to meet at the Kerala State Mediation and Conciliation Centre on March 17, with the mediator expected to file a report by March 19, the subsequent court hearing date.

Currently, the wage dispute affects only 28 out of 960 hospitals. The court highlights that nurses are key to the healthcare system, and ongoing disputes disrupt hospital operations, hampering services to patients. The court stresses the need for responsibility and accommodation to avoid public inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)