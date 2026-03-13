Controversial Early Release: From Prison to Classroom Shooting

Virginia's Old Dominion University became the scene of tragedy when Mohamed Bailor Jalloh opened fire in a classroom, culminated in his death and leaving one dead and two injured. Jalloh had been released from prison less than two years earlier, after serving a reduced sentence for aiding the Islamic State group.

The attack raises concerns over the conditions of Jalloh's release and how an individual with known links to the Islamic State was able to carry out such an act. Representative Jen Kiggans expressed the sentiment that this tragedy was preventable. Jalloh had previously confessed to an undercover FBI agent that he contemplated a similar attack to the Fort Hood shootings.

Jalloh's early release came as a perplexing decision given his past, as he had previously attempted to support and join the Islamic State. The debate continues about the policies around sentencing and release for those with terrorism-related convictions, as authorities try to grapple with preventing future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)