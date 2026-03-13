U.S. Initiates New Probes on Forced Labor in Global Trade

The U.S. Trade Representative's office announced new investigations under Section 301 into 60 economies for their lack of effort in addressing forced labor issues. President Donald Trump aims to reapply pressure after his global tariffs were struck down as illegal by the Supreme Court.

This initiative includes key U.S. trade partners such as Australia, Canada, the EU, and others. The European Commission has expressed agreement on eliminating forced labor, highlighting a forthcoming 2027 law prohibiting forced labor products in the EU and cooperation with the U.S. on labor rights through a trade deal.

Countries listed, like the UK and Taiwan, are responding by engaging with the U.S. and emphasizing improvements in labor rights. The U.S. has already taken action under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The current investigations aim to provide resolutions before the expiration of Trump's temporary tariffs in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)