U.S. Initiates New Probes on Forced Labor in Global Trade
The U.S. Trade Representative has launched Section 301 investigations into 60 economies over forced labor practices. Major U.S. allies like the EU, Canada, and Australia are included. The European Commission agrees on combating forced labor, with new laws in effect by 2027. The ongoing efforts aim to conclude before Trump's temporary tariffs end in July.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office announced new investigations under Section 301 into 60 economies for their lack of effort in addressing forced labor issues. President Donald Trump aims to reapply pressure after his global tariffs were struck down as illegal by the Supreme Court.
This initiative includes key U.S. trade partners such as Australia, Canada, the EU, and others. The European Commission has expressed agreement on eliminating forced labor, highlighting a forthcoming 2027 law prohibiting forced labor products in the EU and cooperation with the U.S. on labor rights through a trade deal.
Countries listed, like the UK and Taiwan, are responding by engaging with the U.S. and emphasizing improvements in labor rights. The U.S. has already taken action under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The current investigations aim to provide resolutions before the expiration of Trump's temporary tariffs in July.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strait of Hormuz on Edge: Rising Tensions Disrupt Global Trade
Strait of Hormuz Closure: A Looming Global Trade Crisis
FTAs to Boost Pharma, MedTech Exports and Global Trade: Piyush Goyal
US President Donald Trump has call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss war in Iran, other issues, Kremlin says, reports AP.