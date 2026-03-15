Exposing the Shadows: Child Trafficking Network Uncovered in Andhra Pradesh

In a significant breakthrough, the Andhra Pradesh police have busted a child trafficking syndicate in Eluru district, exposing the illegal sale of infants. This revelation came after the police scrutinized suspicious child registration records, leading to the unmasking of a trafficking network.

The investigation was prompted by two cases that surfaced involving the illicit sale of newborns. One case involved a couple from Mudinepalli mandal who, after numerous IVF failures, allegedly purchased a newborn girl for Rs 3 lakh. Authorities have named six individuals in connection with this transaction, which included falsified documents to claim the child as their own.

The ongoing inquiry has revealed another case where a baby boy was reportedly sold for Rs 30,000. The Eluru District Child Protection Officer highlighted that suspicious birth records suggest a larger organized network might be at play. Authorities continue their meticulous investigation to uncover the full scope of this illegal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)