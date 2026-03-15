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Exposing the Shadows: Child Trafficking Network Uncovered in Andhra Pradesh

A child trafficking network has been dismantled by the Andhra Pradesh police, revealing illegal sales of infants in Eluru district. Initial investigations began with suspicious child registration records, culminating in the exposure of a trafficking gang involving multiple accused, fake documents, and fraudulent transactions. Authorities are delving deeper to unravel further connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eluru | Updated: 15-03-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 13:38 IST
Exposing the Shadows: Child Trafficking Network Uncovered in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Andhra Pradesh police have busted a child trafficking syndicate in Eluru district, exposing the illegal sale of infants. This revelation came after the police scrutinized suspicious child registration records, leading to the unmasking of a trafficking network.

The investigation was prompted by two cases that surfaced involving the illicit sale of newborns. One case involved a couple from Mudinepalli mandal who, after numerous IVF failures, allegedly purchased a newborn girl for Rs 3 lakh. Authorities have named six individuals in connection with this transaction, which included falsified documents to claim the child as their own.

The ongoing inquiry has revealed another case where a baby boy was reportedly sold for Rs 30,000. The Eluru District Child Protection Officer highlighted that suspicious birth records suggest a larger organized network might be at play. Authorities continue their meticulous investigation to uncover the full scope of this illegal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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