Hours before scheduled announcement of assembly polls, Mamata govt hikes monthly honorarium for purohits, muezzins by Rs 500.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Hours before scheduled announcement of assembly polls, Mamata govt hikes monthly honorarium for purohits, muezzins by Rs 500.
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