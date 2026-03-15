EU Considers Escalating Naval Mission in Strait of Hormuz
European Union foreign ministers are reportedly in discussions about potentially expanding the EU Aspides naval mission to the Strait of Hormuz. A joint EU-U.N. mission could be a more viable approach than bilateral negotiations with Iran, as cited by an official knowledgeable on the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:52 IST
European Union foreign ministers may expand the scope of the EU Aspides naval mission to include the perilous waters of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Financial Times.
Negotiations imply that a joint EU-U.N. naval mission is seen as a more feasible strategy than engaging individually with Iran, as per an anonymous official.
Efforts to authenticate the Financial Times report by Reuters were unsuccessful at the time of publication, indicating ongoing diplomatic discussions.
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