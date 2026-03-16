India Reviews U.S. Trade Investigations
India is assessing the legal implications of new investigations by the U.S. into surplus industrial capacity among its trading partners. Trade Secretary Rajesh Agrawal stated that an India-U.S. trade agreement will be finalized when Washington reinstates global tariff rates following a recent court decision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:13 IST
India is currently evaluating the legal effects of the United States' recent investigations into excess industrial capacity of various trading partners, according to Trade Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.
The investigations target countries suspected of surpassing their industrial output limits, raising concerns for nations involved in U.S. commerce.
Agrawal also revealed that the completion of an India-U.S. trade agreement hinges on Washington's reestablishment of global tariff rates, which requires adjustments after a court's nullification of existing rates.