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Naga Students Rally Against Vande Mataram Directive

Thousands rallied under the Naga Students' Federation in Kohima against the mandate on singing Vande Mataram during official functions and educational institutions. They argue it imposes religious connotations conflicting with Naga beliefs and urge the state to uphold freedom of conscience, calling for policy dialogue respecting Naga cultural sensitivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:42 IST
Naga Students Rally Against Vande Mataram Directive
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In Kohima, thousands united under the Naga Students' Federation banner to rally against a recent directive mandating the singing of Vande Mataram during official functions and in educational institutions. Protesters argued the mandate contradicts secularism and imposes religious connotations clashing with Naga beliefs.

The rallyists marched from Kohima Town to Lok Bhavan, emphasizing that the directive infringes on freedom of conscience and urging the government to instead focus on intellectual freedom and democratic values in educational settings. They cited international legal rights frameworks and indigenous rights.

Speakers from key Naga organizations expressed support, highlighting the importance of respecting cultural and religious sensitivities. The NSF called for dialogue before implementing policies affecting the region's social and cultural fabric, requesting the withdrawal of the directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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