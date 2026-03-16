Naga Students Rally Against Vande Mataram Directive

In Kohima, thousands united under the Naga Students' Federation banner to rally against a recent directive mandating the singing of Vande Mataram during official functions and in educational institutions. Protesters argued the mandate contradicts secularism and imposes religious connotations clashing with Naga beliefs.

The rallyists marched from Kohima Town to Lok Bhavan, emphasizing that the directive infringes on freedom of conscience and urging the government to instead focus on intellectual freedom and democratic values in educational settings. They cited international legal rights frameworks and indigenous rights.

Speakers from key Naga organizations expressed support, highlighting the importance of respecting cultural and religious sensitivities. The NSF called for dialogue before implementing policies affecting the region's social and cultural fabric, requesting the withdrawal of the directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)