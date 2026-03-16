Farewell to a Jurist: Rajya Sabha Pays Tribute to Ranjan Gogoi

The Rajya Sabha bid farewell to former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, as he retired after a notable six-year tenure.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan lauded Gogoi's exceptional legal insights and understanding, contributing significantly to the House's deliberations. His presence was described as crucial, reflecting his deep grasp of legislative matters and public interests.

Gogoi, who was nominated to the Upper House in March 2020, received best wishes from the Chairman, emphasizing his dedication, integrity, and spirit of service throughout his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)