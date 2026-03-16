Farewell to a Jurist: Rajya Sabha Pays Tribute to Ranjan Gogoi
The Rajya Sabha honored retiring former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, acknowledging his immense legal expertise delivered during his six-year term. Chairman C P Radhakrishnan praised Gogoi's contributions, highlighting his profound legislative insights. Gogoi, nominated in March 2020, is wished continued success in his future endeavors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:32 IST
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- India
The Rajya Sabha bid farewell to former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, as he retired after a notable six-year tenure.
Chairman C P Radhakrishnan lauded Gogoi's exceptional legal insights and understanding, contributing significantly to the House's deliberations. His presence was described as crucial, reflecting his deep grasp of legislative matters and public interests.
Gogoi, who was nominated to the Upper House in March 2020, received best wishes from the Chairman, emphasizing his dedication, integrity, and spirit of service throughout his career.
(With inputs from agencies.)