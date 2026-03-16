Alarming Human Rights Violations Reported in Balochistan: February 2026 Findings

In its latest report, the human rights organization Paank details a disturbing account of violations recorded in February 2026 across Balochistan and adjacent areas. The document uncovers a deep-rooted pattern of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and instances of alleged torture that have defined the human rights landscape in the region.

The Paank report reveals that 109 cases of enforced disappearances were logged in February 2026, pointing to the systematic targeting of civilians across different districts. Beyond Balochistan, incidents were noted in regions like Karachi in Sindh and Dera Ghazi Khan in Punjab. Notably, districts such as Nushki, Hub, Quetta, Gwadar, Panjgur, and Kech surfaced multiple cases of disappearances and unlawful detentions.

Moreover, the report documented 50 instances of extrajudicial killings in February, highlighting the dangerous implications of unchecked state authority. Accusations within the document suggest involvement by Pakistani security forces in these acts, operating outside legal judiciaries to perpetrate fear and immunity. Paank demands urgent independent investigations, accountability initiatives, and global scrutiny to combat and rectify human rights abuses in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)