Empowering Unorganised Workers: A Call for Rights and Unity

In Bishnupur's Bankura district on March 14, 2026, a significant workers' conference aimed at advocating for the rights and social security of unorganised sector workers took place. The Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union (BRMGSU) spearheaded the initiative, gathering a diverse audience from various labor domains.

The event featured Priyank Kanoongo from the National Human Rights Commission as the Chief Guest, along with key officials of BRMGSU. Kanoongo emphasized the crucial need for safeguarding human rights and ensuring dignified working conditions for these workers, advocating for collective efforts to be made towards this goal.

The conference spotlighted several challenges faced by unorganised workers and reiterated the necessity for unity. With a completed national data survey of Mallgodam workers submitted to the government, hopes are set on upcoming measures for proper identification, security, and administrative preparations for these individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)