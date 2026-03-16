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Supreme Court Declares AFGIS a 'State' Under Article 12

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that the Air Force Group Insurance Society (AFGIS) falls under the definition of 'State' as per Article 12 of the Constitution. This decision overturns an earlier verdict by the Delhi High Court, recognizing AFGIS's role in performing public duties for armed forces personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:42 IST
Supreme Court Declares AFGIS a 'State' Under Article 12
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal pronouncement, the Supreme Court has classified the Air Force Group Insurance Society (AFGIS) as a 'State' entity under Article 12 of the Constitution, recognizing its critical role in safeguarding the welfare of armed forces personnel.

The verdict, delivered by Justices Sanjay Karol and Vipul M Pancholi, overturns the Delhi High Court's earlier judgement on employee pay disparity, asserting that the insurance society functions under pervasive governmental control.

This landmark decision holds implications for recognizing the AFGIS as a public duty entity, thereby ensuring broader protections for personnel within the Indian Air Force, emphasizing its alignment with core government functions in national security.

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