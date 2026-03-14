Former Army Chief Advocates Future-Ready Armed Forces

Gen Manoj Pande (retd), former Army chief, has urged the Indian armed forces to prepare for evolving security challenges. Speaking at a Delhi event, he emphasized the importance of being 'future-ready' in the face of changing war dynamics and urged the military to build necessary capabilities.

Pande highlighted the primacy of military power in addressing national interests, referencing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and Middle Eastern conflicts. He then stressed the need for preparedness for long-duration wars, noting the changing nature of warfare, including cyber, space, and information domains.

The ex-chief also discussed the symbiotic relationship between economy and security, envisioning a secure and self-reliant India. His insights draw from his tenure focusing on combat readiness and transformative military initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)