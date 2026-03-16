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Tensions Rise as Iranian Foreign Minister Accuses U.S. Ally States

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi accused neighboring states hosting U.S. forces of supporting attacks on Iran, leading to civilian deaths. More than 200 children are among the victims of these strikes. Araqchi insists that these states clarify their positions on the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:12 IST
Tensions Rise as Iranian Foreign Minister Accuses U.S. Ally States
Abbas Araqchi
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a bold assertion on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi accused neighboring states of facilitating U.S. military actions that have resulted in Iranian civilian deaths.

Araqchi highlighted the grim toll of such operations, disclosing that more than 200 children are among the fatalities from the strikes by Israel and the U.S.

Addressing the situation on X, he urged these countries to promptly clarify their stances regarding the ongoing conflict.

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