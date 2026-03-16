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Parliamentary Integrity: Averting a Crisis in Lok Sabha Leadership

Opposition efforts to unseat Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were thwarted, maintaining the integrity of parliamentary traditions. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasized the importance of respecting constitutional institutions, asserting confidence in Birla's balanced leadership. The defeated motion reaffirmed the democratic faith in the Speaker's impartial authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:49 IST
Parliamentary Integrity: Averting a Crisis in Lok Sabha Leadership
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The opposition's attempt to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was met with failure, as the motion was defeated by a voice vote last Wednesday.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta expressed concern over the initiative, describing it as a threat to parliamentary traditions, and emphasized the essential role of the Speaker in maintaining neutrality in governance.

Gupta praised those MPs who opposed the motion, commending Birla's leadership in preserving order and facilitating democratic debate within Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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