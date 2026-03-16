Parliamentary Integrity: Averting a Crisis in Lok Sabha Leadership

The opposition's attempt to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was met with failure, as the motion was defeated by a voice vote last Wednesday.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta expressed concern over the initiative, describing it as a threat to parliamentary traditions, and emphasized the essential role of the Speaker in maintaining neutrality in governance.

Gupta praised those MPs who opposed the motion, commending Birla's leadership in preserving order and facilitating democratic debate within Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)