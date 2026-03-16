Delhi High Court Round-Up: From Celebrity Cases to Political Controversies

The Delhi High Court addressed various high-profile cases on Monday, covering a spectrum of issues from celebrity disputes to political developments.

In one case, actor Celina Jaitly filed a petition regarding the detention of her brother Vikrant Jaitly in the UAE. The court decided to conclude proceedings but recommended that the Centre continue providing legal help to the retired major.

Additionally, Hardeep Singh Puri's daughter approached the court for the removal of defamatory social media content tying her to Jeffrey Epstein. Former Union Minister M J Akbar's defamation case and a response deadline for the CBI's challenge of Arvind Kejriwal's discharge in an excise policy case were also notable cases on the docket.

(With inputs from agencies.)