Delhi High Court Round-Up: From Celebrity Cases to Political Controversies
The Delhi High Court dealt with significant cases including the closure of actor Celina Jaitly's brother's detention petition, a defamatory content removal plea by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's daughter, a response deadline for CBI's petition against Arvind Kejriwal, and M J Akbar's defamation case hearing date announcement.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court addressed various high-profile cases on Monday, covering a spectrum of issues from celebrity disputes to political developments.
In one case, actor Celina Jaitly filed a petition regarding the detention of her brother Vikrant Jaitly in the UAE. The court decided to conclude proceedings but recommended that the Centre continue providing legal help to the retired major.
Additionally, Hardeep Singh Puri's daughter approached the court for the removal of defamatory social media content tying her to Jeffrey Epstein. Former Union Minister M J Akbar's defamation case and a response deadline for the CBI's challenge of Arvind Kejriwal's discharge in an excise policy case were also notable cases on the docket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bank of America Settles Jeffrey Epstein-related Lawsuit
Fake CBI Officers Loot Trader at Berhampur Railway Station
Scholarship Scandal: CBI Investigates Alleged Embezzlement of Disability Funds
CBI Grills Actor Vijay Over Karur Stampede Tragedy
High-Stakes Showdown: CBI Appeals Against Kejriwal's Liquor Policy Case Discharge