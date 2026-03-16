Fueling Controversy: Gas Cylinder Hoarding Sparks Political Clash

The debate over gas supply disruptions intensified in the Rajya Sabha as BJP MP Arun Singh blamed Congress and the Samajwadi Party for hoarding cylinders amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Singh emphasized that government funds are intended for the underprivileged, farmers, and soldiers while accusing the opposition of spreading misinformation about gas shortages.

Opposition parties, however, slammed the government for deviating from its non-alignment policy and failing to strengthen India's strategic reserves, exacerbating LPG supply vulnerabilities amid geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)