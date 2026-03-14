Gujarat Cracks Down on LPG Hoarding and Black Market

In a decisive move to tackle the illicit hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders, Gujarat Police have been instructed to take stringent legal measures. In-Charge DGP K.L.N Rao reiterated this directive following a crime conference in Surat district.

During the meeting, in collaboration with Collectors, District Supply Officers, and the Civil Supplies Department, a strategy was devised to ensure the unimpeded supply of LPG through agencies and distributors, while checking for safety standards and preventing leaks.

Conversations at the conference also addressed serious crimes, including those against women and children, cybercrime, and drug addiction. A three-year plan is set to battle drug abuse, and emphasis was placed on technical expertise to solve cybercrime. Authorities aim to quash rumors about LPG shortages amid a crisis in West Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)