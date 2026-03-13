Nagaland Ensures Steady LPG Supply, Warns Against Hoarding

The Nagaland government has assured its citizens of an ample supply of domestic LPG, urging the public not to resort to panic buying or hoarding.

Following a comprehensive meeting involving district officials and Oil Marketing Company representatives, it was confirmed that the LPG stock is adequate. Authorities emphasized that the supply chain is stable, dispelling any fears of a shortage.

The government has also issued a stern warning against black marketing and unauthorized sales, indicating that violators will face strict legal actions. A digital booking system and Delivery Authentication Code ensure equitable distribution across the state, with refills allowed after a 25-day gap to prevent unfair practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)