Delhi Police Smash Major Illegal LPG Hoarding Operation Amid Energy Crisis

In a significant operation, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has exposed a widespread illegal hoarding of LPG cylinders amidst the country's reported supply concerns due to the West Asia conflict. The authority seized 610 cylinders, belonging to leading brands like Indane, Bharat Gas, and HP Gas, from a clandestine warehouse in Delhi's Mundka area.

Despite global unease prompted by disruptions in energy supplies from the troubled West Asia region, government officials clarified there have been no actual dry-outs at LPG distribution points across India. Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, assured that crude supplies remain steady, refinery operations are robust, and fuel stations are functioning without issues.

The government remains committed to prioritizing domestic consumers, ensuring uninterrupted LPG availability. To alleviate pressure on LPG supplies, officials are urging consumers to switch to PNG connections wherever feasible. Meanwhile, various gas companies have launched incentives to sway consumer preference towards PNG usage.

Illegal LPG hoarding and black-marketing cases are surfacing nationwide. In a parallel crackdown, Bhaderwah Police seized 75 illegally held LPG cylinders and apprehended three suspects following a tip-off, under the directive of SSP Doda, Sandeep Mehta.

(With inputs from agencies.)