Grudge-fueled Attack: Man Stabs Intervener in Delhi

A tense altercation in northwest Delhi's Jahangir Puri escalated dramatically when a 22-year-old man, identified as Sumit alias Pucchi, stabbed 32-year-old Gautam. According to authorities, Gautam tried to diffuse a fight involving his younger brother and Sumit.

Despite Gautam's efforts to calm the situation, Sumit allegedly left the scene only to return armed with a knife, delivering a stab wound to Gautam's abdomen. The aftermath saw Gautam rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for urgent treatment.

Authorities revealed Sumit's past criminal activities post-arrest, noting a previous theft case. During police questioning, Sumit admitted to acting on resentment. The incident underscores the volatile nature of local conflicts and the dangerous turn they can take.

(With inputs from agencies.)