India Navigates Middle Eastern Turmoil: Diplomatic and Energy Security Efforts Intensify

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has presented a significant challenge for India, impacting both regional stability and global energy markets. On Thursday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated the situation has been a 'testing time' not only for India but the entire global community.

Amid military strikes exchanged between the US-Israel alliance and Iran, India remains in active dialogue with international counterparts to secure its energy needs and ensure the safety of its nationals in the region. This diplomatic effort is underscored by recent conversations between India's prime minister and leaders from Kuwait and other affected nations.

New Delhi condemned attacks on regional gas infrastructure, accentuating the importance of diplomacy to facilitate peace. As the conflict stretches on, India continues to closely monitor developments, emphasizing political engagement to restore stability. With thousands of Indian nationals affected, repatriation and secure travel arrangements remain a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)