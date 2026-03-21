Iran's Dark Chapter: Executions as a Tool Against Dissent

This week, Iran witnessed the execution of three young men, including wrestling star Saleh Mohammadi, a move that has sparked alarm among rights groups. These executions, marking the first since a crackdown on nationwide protests began in January, have been condemned for their legality and intent.

Amnesty International criticizes the convictions, labeling the trials 'grossly unfair' and based on confessions extracted through torture. The organization asserts that the executions are meant to quash public dissent amid escalating tensions with the US and Israel. Iran Human Rights warns that more executions of protesters might be imminent, citing at least 27 death sentences so far.

With authorities continuing to detain and crack down on dissent, the international community watches closely. The lingering fear is further fueled by the recent backdrop of US-Israeli military actions against Iran, underscoring an urgent call for global attention to human rights within the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)