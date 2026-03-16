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Eleven Charged in U.S. Visa Fraud Conspiracy Linked to Staged Robberies

Eleven Indian nationals stand accused in the U.S. for orchestrating fake armed robberies to secure illegal immigration status through U visa applications. The defendants allegedly coordinated these staged events to falsely portray themselves as crime victims. Authorities have arrested and charged key individuals involved in the scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:53 IST
Eleven Charged in U.S. Visa Fraud Conspiracy Linked to Staged Robberies
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a notable crackdown, eleven Indian nationals have been indicted in the United States for their alleged participation in a conspiracy to orchestrate fake armed robberies. This was intended to aid in acquiring illegitimate immigration status, as announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.

According to federal prosecutors, these individuals allegedly staged heists at multiple convenience stores across Massachusetts, beginning in March 2023. The primary goal was to bolster U visa applications, an immigration benefit for crime victims who assist law enforcement.

Investigative documents reveal that the staged robberies involved fake threats and synchronized escapes. It is alleged that the 'victims' paid the organizer for inclusion in the scheme. Authorities have already apprehended key figures behind these operations, and further legal proceedings are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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