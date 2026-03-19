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Odisha Family Accused of Embezzling Rs 5.56 Crore in Government Funds Arrested

Odisha vigilance officers have arrested Pradip Kumar Mohanty, his wife Gitarani, and Bishnu Prasad Dash for allegedly embezzling Rs 5.56 crore. Their son Matruprasad Mohanty was apprehended previously. The accused allegedly misappropriated government funds by falsifying government records, resulting in prolonged illicit gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:44 IST
Odisha Family Accused of Embezzling Rs 5.56 Crore in Government Funds Arrested
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In a significant development, Odisha vigilance officers have apprehended three individuals accused of orchestrating a substantial embezzlement scheme involving government funds. Pradip Kumar Mohanty, alongside his wife Gitarani Mohanty and another individual, Bishnu Prasad Dash, were detained for allegedly misappropriating Rs 5.56 crore in Jajpur district.

The arrests follow the detention of Pradip's son, Matruprasad Mohanty, the branch head of a small finance bank in Bhadrak, the day before. The vigilance team successfully tracked the couple across multiple locations in Odisha and West Bengal, eventually capturing them in Bhadrak. They were reportedly on the run to avoid arrest amidst the unfolding scandal.

Officials have reported that the misappropriated funds were funneled into numerous personal bank accounts, involving not only the primary suspects but their family members as well. The illicit activities purportedly spanned nearly six years, involving fraudulent salary claims for non-active government employees. Investigations continue as authorities seek to unravel the full extent of the financial misdeeds and trace the money trail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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