Left Menu

Safety Concerns Lead to Nepali Nationals Registering as 'Unsafe' in Gulf

Over 82,000 Nepali nationals in the Gulf region have registered with their government, with around 6,000 marking themselves as 'unsafe.' As tensions between Israel, the US, and Iran escalate, the Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:55 IST
Safety Concerns Lead to Nepali Nationals Registering as 'Unsafe' in Gulf
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a recent development, over 82,000 Nepalis residing in the Gulf region have registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with approximately 6,000 labeling themselves as 'unsafe.' This information was shared by ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Chhetri during a press conference on Friday.

The registration, handled through an online system by the Department of Consular Services, comes amid rising tensions involving Israel, the US, and Iran. To manage the situation, the ministry has fielded 170 contacts, including 78 emergency calls from West Asia.

Chhetri emphasized that while initial security concerns were prevalent, the situation has relaxed, reducing the number of nationals expressing a desire to return home. The government is actively coordinating through its missions and assures that they are ready to act should any Nepali find themselves in distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026