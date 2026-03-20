Safety Concerns Lead to Nepali Nationals Registering as 'Unsafe' in Gulf

In a recent development, over 82,000 Nepalis residing in the Gulf region have registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with approximately 6,000 labeling themselves as 'unsafe.' This information was shared by ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Chhetri during a press conference on Friday.

The registration, handled through an online system by the Department of Consular Services, comes amid rising tensions involving Israel, the US, and Iran. To manage the situation, the ministry has fielded 170 contacts, including 78 emergency calls from West Asia.

Chhetri emphasized that while initial security concerns were prevalent, the situation has relaxed, reducing the number of nationals expressing a desire to return home. The government is actively coordinating through its missions and assures that they are ready to act should any Nepali find themselves in distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)