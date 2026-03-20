PM Modi speaks to King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, discusses current situation in West Asia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:13 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi speaks to King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, discusses current situation in West Asia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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