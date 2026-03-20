Centre Signs Reform-Linked MoUs with Five States Under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

In a major step toward strengthening rural drinking water service delivery, reform-linked Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0 were signed with the states of Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Goa. The agreements follow the Union Cabinet’s approval of JJM 2.0 on March 10, 2026, and mark a renewed push toward sustainable, service-oriented rural water supply systems.

The MoUs were signed through a series of virtual meetings in the presence of Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C. R. Patil, with participation from Chief Ministers, state ministers, and senior officials from both the Centre and states.

Strengthening Centre-State Collaboration for ‘Har Ghar Jal’

The agreements formalise a reform-driven partnership between the Centre and states, focusing on improving the quality, reliability, and sustainability of rural drinking water services. Senior officials from the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), including Secretary Shri Ashok K. K. Meena and Mission Director Shri Kamal Kishore Soan, were also present.

Each state signed the MoU with DDWS representatives, committing to structural reforms and improved service delivery mechanisms under JJM 2.0.

From Infrastructure to Service Delivery

Addressing the gathering, Shri C. R. Patil emphasized that Jal Jeevan Mission has evolved from an infrastructure-focused scheme to a people-centric movement aimed at ensuring dignity, health, and empowerment in rural India.

He noted that the vision of “Har Ghar Jal, Har Gram Sujal” is transforming lives by:

Reducing the burden on women who traditionally fetch water

Improving public health and sanitation outcomes

Enhancing dignity and quality of life in rural communities

The Minister stressed that regular and reliable water supply, not just infrastructure creation, must be the ultimate goal.

Zero Tolerance for Corruption, Focus on Quality and Sustainability

Reiterating the Government’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, Shri Patil underscored the importance of:

Maintaining high quality standards

Ensuring transparency and accountability

Building durable and sustainable water infrastructure

He urged states to ensure that assets created under the mission remain functional over the long term.

State-Specific Strengths and Commitments

The Minister acknowledged the unique strengths and challenges of each participating state:

Gujarat : Recognised for strong execution and leadership in implementation

Haryana : Praised for administrative efficiency and technology-driven transparency

Himachal Pradesh : Commended for managing water supply in difficult hilly and freezing conditions

Chhattisgarh : Focused on expanding coverage in remote and tribal districts like Sukma, Bijapur, and Jashpur

Goa: Appreciated for ensuring reliable water supply despite coastal salinity challenges

Chief Ministers and state representatives reaffirmed their commitment to implementing reforms, ensuring last-mile connectivity, and maintaining long-term sustainability of water systems.

Key Reform Focus: Community-Centric Water Governance

A central feature of the MoUs is the transition toward a Gram Panchayat-led, service-based model of rural water governance. This includes:

Empowering local bodies to manage operations and maintenance (O&M)

Encouraging user charges for financial sustainability

Promoting community ownership (Jan Bhagidari)

Strengthening institutional accountability

States like Himachal Pradesh and Goa highlighted ongoing efforts to involve Panchayats in managing water systems, ensuring long-term functionality and local ownership.

JJM 2.0: A Shift Toward Sustainable Water Security

With its extension until December 2028 and enhanced financial outlay, Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 represents a strategic shift toward:

Assured service delivery

Water quality monitoring

Source sustainability and recharge

Long-term operational efficiency

The reform-linked MoUs aim to ensure that every rural household receives adequate, safe, and regular drinking water supply, moving beyond mere infrastructure creation to a comprehensive service delivery framework.

Towards Viksit Bharat @2047

JJM 2.0 aligns with the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, focusing on improving living standards, enhancing rural resilience, and ensuring long-term water security.

By combining structural reforms, community participation, and Centre-State collaboration, the initiative seeks to establish a robust and sustainable model for rural drinking water services, transforming the socio-economic landscape of rural India.