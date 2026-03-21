Turbulence at Airports: TSA Officers Struggle Amid Congress Funding Freeze

As the impasse in Congress continues to halt funding for the Department of Homeland Security, TSA officers at airports across the U.S. are experiencing financial turmoil. Food drives and donations have become lifelines for these workers, many of whom are still grappling with debts accrued during the previous shutdown.

The current funding lapse has stretched to five weeks, putting TSA staff on the brink of missing another paycheck. Despite economic strains, these officers remain pressured to fulfill their duties amidst prolonged security screening times, with airports nationwide taking steps to alleviate their financial burdens.

Efforts are being made to support TSA workers, including the establishment of food pantries and provision of essentials. The ongoing crisis has highlighted vulnerabilities within the system, as hundreds of officers have resigned, posing risks to the continued operation of airport security checkpoints.

(With inputs from agencies.)