French Municipal Elections: A Crucial Battle for Political Parties

The second round of France's municipal elections, held on Sunday, is the last significant electoral event before next year's presidential campaign. This vote serves as a gauge for the National Rally's (RN) influence amid a fragmented political environment.

Heading around 35,000 communes, from sprawling cities to tiny villages, mayors emerge as France's most trusted political figures. With runoffs in over 1,500 municipalities, including influential midsize and large cities, local outcomes can sway national politics and reveal voter preferences.

The elections are also vital for determining the layout of France's upper parliamentary house. Despite the National Rally's initial successes in cities like Perpignan, its weak performance elsewhere highlights its regional constraints, making this election a critical moment for the party's future ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)