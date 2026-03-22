Municipal Elections: A Political Turning Point in French Cities

In a significant political test, French voters are heading to the polls in key municipal elections across Paris, Marseille, and over 1,500 towns. These ballots will probe the resilience of mainstream parties and the growing influence of the far-right, with implications for next year's presidential race.

Among the tightest races is Marseille, where the far-right National Rally faces a tough contest against the Socialist incumbent. A victory here would mark a notable breakthrough for the party, showcasing its expanding footprint beyond traditional strongholds.

Meanwhile, in Paris, a tightly contested race has emerged, with Conservatives hoping to unseat the long-standing Socialist governance. These elections are emblematic of the evolving political landscape in France, with new alliances shaping voter dynamics in an increasingly fragmented political scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)